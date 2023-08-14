English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Astra Microwave Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore, down 17.49% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore in June 2023 down 17.49% from Rs. 162.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 down 183.14% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2023 down 78.8% from Rs. 23.91 crore in June 2022.

    Astra Microwave shares closed at 361.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.73258.44162.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.73258.44162.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.99179.96105.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.00-0.69-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4527.4621.10
    Depreciation5.656.275.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2017.4412.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.5728.0017.60
    Other Income1.990.960.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.5828.9618.41
    Interest7.459.635.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.0319.3312.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.0319.3312.73
    Tax-1.444.433.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.5914.909.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.5914.909.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.15-1.38-0.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.7413.528.10
    Equity Share Capital18.9917.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.731.560.94
    Diluted EPS-0.731.560.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.731.560.94
    Diluted EPS-0.731.560.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Astra Microwave #Astra Microwave Products #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!