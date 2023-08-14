Astra Microwave Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore, down 17.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore in June 2023 down 17.49% from Rs. 162.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 down 183.14% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2023 down 78.8% from Rs. 23.91 crore in June 2022.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 361.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.