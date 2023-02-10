English
    Astra Microwave Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.30 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 202.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.68 crore in December 2022 up 142.48% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.57 crore in December 2022 up 94.49% from Rs. 27.03 crore in December 2021.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.30174.69202.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.30174.69202.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.64123.49197.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.95-19.06-56.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.4620.2320.12
    Depreciation6.035.855.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2310.7115.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9033.4720.02
    Other Income1.642.071.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.5435.5421.10
    Interest8.246.985.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.3028.5615.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.3028.5615.59
    Tax10.497.554.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8021.0111.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8021.0111.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12-0.480.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.6820.5211.42
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.202.371.32
    Diluted EPS3.202.371.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.202.371.32
    Diluted EPS3.202.371.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited