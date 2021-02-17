Asian Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 71.26% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2020 down 71.26% from Rs. 75.17 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2020 down 63.87% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 106% from Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2019.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 70.10 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -16.60% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.61
|11.01
|75.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.61
|11.01
|75.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.43
|1.37
|12.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.26
|8.03
|17.41
|Depreciation
|4.19
|4.26
|4.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.15
|11.07
|24.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-13.73
|15.79
|Other Income
|0.90
|1.36
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.52
|-12.36
|17.68
|Interest
|7.66
|24.97
|28.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.18
|-37.33
|-10.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.18
|-37.33
|-10.76
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|-2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.18
|-37.34
|-8.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.18
|-37.34
|-8.04
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.77
|-19.20
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-6.77
|-19.20
|-4.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.77
|-19.20
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-6.77
|-19.20
|-4.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited