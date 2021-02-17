Asian Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 71.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2020 down 71.26% from Rs. 75.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2020 down 63.87% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 106% from Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2019.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 70.10 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -16.60% over the last 12 months.