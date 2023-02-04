Asian Granito Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore in December 2022 down 9.89% from Rs. 377.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2022 down 161.91% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 119.13% from Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2021.
Asian Granito shares closed at 44.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -52.84% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|339.80
|351.67
|377.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|339.80
|351.67
|377.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.37
|44.32
|49.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|204.86
|205.54
|221.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.41
|9.07
|0.91
|Power & Fuel
|26.26
|22.42
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.82
|23.55
|20.90
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.84
|4.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.07
|36.10
|57.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.81
|5.83
|22.96
|Other Income
|12.59
|6.96
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.22
|12.79
|24.10
|Interest
|3.94
|1.86
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.15
|10.93
|23.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.15
|10.93
|23.71
|Tax
|-3.98
|2.25
|7.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.17
|8.68
|16.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.17
|8.68
|16.43
|Equity Share Capital
|126.75
|126.75
|56.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.68
|3.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.68
|3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.68
|3.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.68
|3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited