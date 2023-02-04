English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Granito Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore in December 2022 down 9.89% from Rs. 377.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2022 down 161.91% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 119.13% from Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Granito India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations339.80351.67377.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations339.80351.67377.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.3744.3249.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods204.86205.54221.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.419.070.91
    Power & Fuel26.2622.42--
    Employees Cost22.8223.5520.90
    Depreciation4.814.844.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.0736.1057.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.815.8322.96
    Other Income12.596.961.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.2212.7924.10
    Interest3.941.860.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.1510.9323.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.1510.9323.71
    Tax-3.982.257.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.178.6816.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.178.6816.43
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.7556.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.683.10
    Diluted EPS-0.800.683.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.683.10
    Diluted EPS-0.800.683.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited