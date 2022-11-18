English
    Ashnisha Indust Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 134.29% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 134.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 392.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.

    Ashnisha Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.592.511.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.592.511.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.352.341.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.01
    Depreciation0.240.250.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.100.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.35-0.21-0.16
    Other Income0.120.23--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.01-0.16
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.01-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.470.01-0.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.470.01-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.470.01-0.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.470.01-0.16
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.01-0.53
    Diluted EPS0.050.01-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.01-0.53
    Diluted EPS0.050.01-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashnisha Indust #Ashnisha Industries Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm