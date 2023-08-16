English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arshiya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, down 51.62% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 51.62% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.21 crore in June 2023 down 383.22% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.72 crore in June 2023 down 446.06% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.

    Arshiya shares closed at 4.10 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and -70.29% over the last 12 months.

    Arshiya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.441.607.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.441.607.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.282.393.12
    Depreciation1.841.942.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--49.34--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.1915.741.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.87-67.810.25
    Other Income1.323.948.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.56-63.878.47
    Interest29.6637.6822.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-69.21-101.55-14.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-69.21-101.55-14.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.21-101.55-14.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.21-101.55-14.32
    Equity Share Capital52.7052.7052.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-3.85-0.55
    Diluted EPS-2.63-3.85-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-3.85-0.55
    Diluted EPS-2.63-3.85-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 16, 2023

