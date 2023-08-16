Arshiya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, down 51.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 51.62% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.21 crore in June 2023 down 383.22% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.72 crore in June 2023 down 446.06% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.

Arshiya shares closed at 4.10 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and -70.29% over the last 12 months.