Arshiya Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore in March 2020 down 9.68% from Rs. 72.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 178.26 crore in March 2020 down 82.79% from Rs. 97.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2020 up 110.16% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019.

Arshiya shares closed at 12.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.03% over the last 12 months.