Arshiya Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore in March 2020 down 9.68% from Rs. 72.85 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 178.26 crore in March 2020 down 82.79% from Rs. 97.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2020 up 110.16% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019.
Arshiya shares closed at 12.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.03% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.80
|75.13
|72.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.80
|75.13
|72.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.92
|7.10
|9.34
|Depreciation
|35.24
|36.92
|23.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.03
|45.62
|57.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.39
|-14.51
|-16.71
|Other Income
|3.50
|4.33
|7.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.89
|-10.18
|-9.57
|Interest
|86.09
|85.34
|77.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-92.99
|-95.52
|-87.27
|Exceptional Items
|-74.98
|-1.73
|-10.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-167.96
|-97.24
|-97.51
|Tax
|9.86
|0.18
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-177.82
|-97.43
|-97.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.44
|-0.38
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-178.26
|-97.81
|-97.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-178.26
|-97.81
|-97.53
|Equity Share Capital
|51.62
|49.25
|48.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.01
|-3.98
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.01
|-3.98
|-4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.01
|-3.98
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.01
|-3.98
|-4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am