Arrow Greentech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 53.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arrow Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in June 2021 down 53.38% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021 down 212.17% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 93.86% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2020.

Arrow Greentech shares closed at 141.05 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.54% returns over the last 6 months and 228.79% over the last 12 months.