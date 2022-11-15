Arihant Super Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.37 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.1% from Rs. 87.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.19 crore in September 2022 up 0.05% from Rs. 20.18 crore in September 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2021.

Arihant Super shares closed at 232.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.53% over the last 12 months.