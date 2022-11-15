English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arihant Super Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.37 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.1% from Rs. 87.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.19 crore in September 2022 up 0.05% from Rs. 20.18 crore in September 2021.

    Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2021.

    Arihant Super shares closed at 232.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.53% over the last 12 months.

    Arihant Superstructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.3788.9987.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.3788.9987.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0660.2959.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.88-5.52-5.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.564.443.93
    Depreciation0.480.460.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1911.3110.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2018.0119.40
    Other Income0.510.620.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7118.6319.75
    Interest4.774.795.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.9513.8414.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.9513.8414.59
    Tax3.203.142.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.7510.7011.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7510.7011.63
    Minority Interest-2.65-1.96--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.108.7411.63
    Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.212.122.92
    Diluted EPS2.212.122.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.212.122.92
    Diluted EPS2.212.122.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arihant Super #Arihant Superstructures #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am