Arihant Super Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.80 crore, up 38.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.80 crore in September 2021 up 38.06% from Rs. 63.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2021 up 416.46% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.18 crore in September 2021 up 53.58% from Rs. 13.14 crore in September 2020.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2020.

Arihant Super shares closed at 178.20 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 183.53% returns over the last 6 months and 710.00% over the last 12 months.