English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arihant Super Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.71 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.71 crore in December 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 88.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2022 up 61.96% from Rs. 18.48 crore in December 2021.

    Arihant Superstructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.71120.3788.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.71120.3788.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.5279.0672.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.313.88-18.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.264.564.16
    Depreciation0.500.480.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8113.1911.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9319.2017.81
    Other Income0.500.510.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4319.7118.05
    Interest7.554.775.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.8814.9512.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.8814.9512.78
    Tax1.923.201.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9511.7511.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9511.7511.58
    Minority Interest---2.65--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.959.1011.58
    Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.212.95
    Diluted EPS3.542.212.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.212.95
    Diluted EPS3.542.212.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited