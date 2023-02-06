Arihant Super Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.71 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.71 crore in December 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 88.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2022 up 61.96% from Rs. 18.48 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in December 2021.

