Arfin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore, up 50.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore in March 2022 up 50.37% from Rs. 105.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022 up 87.43% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022 up 40.15% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2021.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2021.

Arfin India shares closed at 217.90 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 193.27% returns over the last 6 months and 257.80% over the last 12 months.