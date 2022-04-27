English
    Arfin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore, up 50.37% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore in March 2022 up 50.37% from Rs. 105.65 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022 up 87.43% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022 up 40.15% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2021.

    Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2021.

    Arfin India shares closed at 217.90 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 193.27% returns over the last 6 months and 257.80% over the last 12 months.

    Arfin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.87135.61105.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.87135.61105.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.68107.48100.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.728.51-14.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.101.941.79
    Depreciation0.840.830.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8611.4312.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.685.434.11
    Other Income1.090.250.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.775.684.71
    Interest3.492.942.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.282.742.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.282.742.01
    Tax0.140.160.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.142.581.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.142.581.67
    Equity Share Capital15.8915.8915.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.971.621.05
    Diluted EPS1.971.621.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.971.621.05
    Diluted EPS1.971.621.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:22 am
