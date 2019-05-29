Archana Soft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 99.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 99.14% from Rs. 23.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 27% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Archana Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2018.

Archana Soft shares closed at 2.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)