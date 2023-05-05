English
    APTUS VALUE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.92 crore, up 33.89% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.92 crore in March 2023 up 33.89% from Rs. 189.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.50 crore in March 2023 up 16.04% from Rs. 94.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.47 crore in March 2023 up 26.92% from Rs. 167.40 crore in March 2022.

    APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

    APTUS VALUE shares closed at 258.55 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.26% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.92245.08189.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.92245.08189.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.6627.8715.65
    Depreciation1.511.742.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies9.675.819.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.496.246.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.60203.42156.57
    Other Income6.367.678.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax210.96211.08165.25
    Interest69.9768.7142.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.98142.37122.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.98142.37122.93
    Tax31.4836.0028.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.50106.3794.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.50106.3794.36
    Equity Share Capital99.6199.6099.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.141.92
    Diluted EPS2.192.131.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.141.92
    Diluted EPS2.192.131.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am