APTUS VALUE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.92 crore, up 33.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.92 crore in March 2023 up 33.89% from Rs. 189.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.50 crore in March 2023 up 16.04% from Rs. 94.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.47 crore in March 2023 up 26.92% from Rs. 167.40 crore in March 2022.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 258.55 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.26% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.