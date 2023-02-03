English
    APTUS VALUE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.27 crore, up 36.16% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.27 crore in December 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 210.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.57 crore in December 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 101.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.35 crore in December 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 181.25 crore in December 2021.

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.27268.24210.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.27268.24210.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8932.9620.59
    Depreciation1.742.311.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.789.079.37
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.789.285.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax237.07214.61173.70
    Other Income8.548.816.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.61223.42179.77
    Interest77.1666.8348.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.45156.59131.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax168.45156.59131.16
    Tax42.8833.2829.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.57123.31101.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.57123.31101.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.57123.31101.48
    Equity Share Capital99.6099.6099.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.482.05
    Diluted EPS2.522.472.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.482.05
    Diluted EPS2.522.472.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited