    Apex Frozen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.50 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.38% from Rs. 217.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

    Apex Frozen Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.50292.80217.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.50292.80217.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.46184.29141.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.7029.997.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6312.6210.37
    Depreciation5.185.234.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3053.7741.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.776.8912.61
    Other Income16.1716.282.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4023.1715.41
    Interest3.044.783.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3618.3911.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.3618.3911.48
    Tax2.614.803.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7513.598.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7513.598.45
    Equity Share Capital31.2531.2531.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.484.352.71
    Diluted EPS2.484.352.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.484.352.71
    Diluted EPS2.484.352.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
