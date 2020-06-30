Anup Malleables Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore, down 65.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore in March 2020 down 65.77% from Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2020 up 2098.57% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020 up 40.53% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2019.

Anup Malleables EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.

Anup Malleables shares closed at 17.50 on September 17, 2014 (BSE)