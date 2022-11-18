English
    ANI Integrated Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANI Integrated Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 37.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 79.75% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 50.54% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021.

    ANI Integrated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2021.

     

    ANI Integrated Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.8133.6037.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.8133.6037.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.891.661.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5728.4730.46
    Depreciation0.110.080.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.623.043.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.371.80
    Other Income0.180.13-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.810.501.76
    Interest0.540.300.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.201.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.201.45
    Tax-0.020.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.181.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.181.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.290.181.43
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.181.48
    Diluted EPS0.300.181.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.181.48
    Diluted EPS0.300.181.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm