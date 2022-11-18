ANI Integrated Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANI Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore in September 2022 up 8.41% from Rs. 37.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 79.75% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 50.54% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021.
ANI Integrated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2021.
|ANI Integrated Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.81
|33.60
|37.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.81
|33.60
|37.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.89
|1.66
|1.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.57
|28.47
|30.46
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.08
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.62
|3.04
|3.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.37
|1.80
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.13
|-0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.50
|1.76
|Interest
|0.54
|0.30
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.20
|1.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|0.20
|1.45
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|0.18
|1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|0.18
|1.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.29
|0.18
|1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|9.69
|9.69
|9.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.18
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.18
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.18
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.18
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited