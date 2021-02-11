Amrutanjan Heal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore in December 2020 up 20.96% from Rs. 82.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.99 crore in December 2020 up 121.07% from Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.03 crore in December 2020 up 109.3% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2019.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2019.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 527.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 13.26% over the last 12 months.