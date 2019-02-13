Ambition Mica Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore, down 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore in December 2018 down 31.83% from Rs. 27.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2018 down 1280.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2018 down 437.63% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2017.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 15.90 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.85% returns over the last 6 months and -63.19% over the last 12 months.