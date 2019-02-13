Ambition Mica Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore, down 31.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore in December 2018 down 31.83% from Rs. 27.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2018 down 1280.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2018 down 437.63% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2017.
Ambition Mica shares closed at 15.90 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.85% returns over the last 6 months and -63.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ambition Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.65
|20.63
|27.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.65
|20.63
|27.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.87
|11.72
|2.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.85
|2.88
|20.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|-0.65
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|1.15
|1.30
|3.31
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.60
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.21
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|2.57
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.37
|1.99
|0.74
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|1.99
|0.78
|Interest
|0.89
|1.24
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.25
|0.76
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.25
|0.76
|0.21
|Tax
|-0.44
|0.23
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.82
|0.53
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.82
|0.53
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|14.92
|14.92
|14.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-4.90
|1.33
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|0.35
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|0.35
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|0.35
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|0.35
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited