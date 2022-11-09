English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambika Cotton Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.09 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 219.09 crore in September 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 220.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.08 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 45.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.27 crore in September 2022 down 33.07% from Rs. 69.13 crore in September 2021.

    Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 49.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 79.48 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,605.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -28.03% over the last 12 months.

    Ambika Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.09253.75220.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations219.09253.75220.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.99178.87116.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.52-27.12-3.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5812.4111.63
    Depreciation7.467.437.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.8631.5327.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7250.6361.13
    Other Income3.093.040.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.8153.6761.84
    Interest0.760.630.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.0553.0461.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.0553.0461.59
    Tax9.9714.1716.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.0838.8745.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.0838.8745.50
    Equity Share Capital5.735.735.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.0567.9079.48
    Diluted EPS49.0567.9079.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.0567.9079.48
    Diluted EPS49.0567.9079.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambika Cotton #Ambika Cotton Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:46 pm