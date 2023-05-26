Alphageo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 75.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 75.46% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 115.18% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2023 down 81.12% from Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2022.
Alphageo shares closed at 253.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -10.16% over the last 12 months.
|Alphageo (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.12
|4.63
|57.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.12
|4.63
|57.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.56
|3.18
|4.94
|Depreciation
|3.76
|2.85
|3.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.50
|2.87
|40.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-4.27
|8.74
|Other Income
|1.46
|19.29
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|15.02
|10.18
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|14.97
|9.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|14.97
|9.75
|Tax
|-0.28
|3.91
|2.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|11.06
|6.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|11.06
|6.77
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.03
|11.07
|6.77
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|17.39
|10.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|17.39
|10.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|17.39
|10.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|17.39
|10.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited