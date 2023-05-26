English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alphageo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 75.46% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 75.46% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 115.18% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2023 down 81.12% from Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2022.

    Alphageo shares closed at 253.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -10.16% over the last 12 months.

    Alphageo (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.124.6357.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.124.6357.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.563.184.94
    Depreciation3.762.853.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.502.8740.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.70-4.278.74
    Other Income1.4619.291.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.2315.0210.18
    Interest0.070.050.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3114.979.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.3114.979.75
    Tax-0.283.912.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.0311.066.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.0311.066.77
    Minority Interest0.000.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.0311.076.77
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.6117.3910.64
    Diluted EPS-1.6117.3910.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.6117.3910.64
    Diluted EPS-1.6117.3910.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Alphageo #Alphageo (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm