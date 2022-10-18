Alok Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,698.58 crore, down 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,698.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.82% from Rs. 1,904.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.50 crore in September 2022 down 127.68% from Rs. 84.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in September 2022 down 84% from Rs. 120.12 crore in September 2021.

Alok Industries shares closed at 16.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.