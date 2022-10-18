Alok Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,698.58 crore, down 10.82% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,698.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.82% from Rs. 1,904.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.50 crore in September 2022 down 127.68% from Rs. 84.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in September 2022 down 84% from Rs. 120.12 crore in September 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 16.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,698.58
|1,971.52
|1,904.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,698.58
|1,971.52
|1,904.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,137.42
|1,371.79
|1,305.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.96
|1.21
|1.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|76.50
|41.98
|18.92
|Power & Fuel
|211.94
|230.54
|202.67
|Employees Cost
|118.60
|125.45
|108.92
|Depreciation
|90.74
|91.39
|84.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|4.18
|2.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.41
|149.47
|150.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-101.99
|-44.49
|29.36
|Other Income
|30.47
|20.50
|5.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.52
|-23.99
|35.29
|Interest
|119.75
|117.35
|119.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-191.27
|-141.34
|-83.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-191.27
|-141.34
|-83.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-191.27
|-141.34
|-83.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-191.27
|-141.34
|-83.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-191.50
|-141.58
|-84.11
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.29
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited