English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ALLSEC Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.92 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 76.92 crore in March 2023 up 28.95% from Rs. 59.65 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 down 38.84% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 6.15% from Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022.
    ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2022.ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 468.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and -0.85% over the last 12 months.
    ALLSEC Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.9272.2159.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.9272.2159.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.0645.2233.29
    Depreciation7.055.424.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4714.9912.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.346.588.55
    Other Income0.9730.381.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3136.969.63
    Interest0.760.790.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.5536.178.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.5536.178.92
    Tax1.965.96-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.5930.219.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.5930.219.14
    Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6719.836.00
    Diluted EPS3.6719.836.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6719.836.00
    Diluted EPS3.6719.836.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm