ALLSEC Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.92 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 76.92 crore in March 2023 up 28.95% from Rs. 59.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 down 38.84% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 6.15% from Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022.
ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2022.
|ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 468.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and -0.85% over the last 12 months.
|ALLSEC Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.92
|72.21
|59.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.92
|72.21
|59.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.06
|45.22
|33.29
|Depreciation
|7.05
|5.42
|4.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.47
|14.99
|12.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.34
|6.58
|8.55
|Other Income
|0.97
|30.38
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.31
|36.96
|9.63
|Interest
|0.76
|0.79
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.55
|36.17
|8.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.55
|36.17
|8.92
|Tax
|1.96
|5.96
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.59
|30.21
|9.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.59
|30.21
|9.14
|Equity Share Capital
|15.24
|15.24
|15.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.67
|19.83
|6.00
|Diluted EPS
|3.67
|19.83
|6.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.67
|19.83
|6.00
|Diluted EPS
|3.67
|19.83
|6.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited