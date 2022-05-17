ALLSEC Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.37 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.37 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 73.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022 up 27% from Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.46 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in March 2021.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 479.55 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.43% over the last 12 months.