Allied Digital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 66.36 65.64 45.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 66.36 65.64 45.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 30.57 34.59 14.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.26 -1.24 -0.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.88 18.74 21.01 Depreciation 2.14 2.57 2.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.48 7.86 5.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.02 3.12 2.83 Other Income 0.15 0.03 1.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.17 3.15 4.11 Interest 1.22 0.93 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.95 2.22 3.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.95 2.22 3.41 Tax 1.33 1.44 0.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.62 0.78 2.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -46.84 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.62 -46.06 2.42 Equity Share Capital 27.45 27.42 27.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 -8.47 0.45 Diluted EPS 0.64 -8.20 0.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 -8.47 0.45 Diluted EPS 0.64 -8.20 0.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited