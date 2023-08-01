English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Allied Digital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore in June 2023 up 47.11% from Rs. 45.11 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2023 up 49.55% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2023 up 29.04% from Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022.
    Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.Allied Digital shares closed at 146.90 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.36% returns over the last 6 months and 19.77% over the last 12 months.
    Allied Digital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.3665.6445.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.3665.6445.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.5734.5914.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.26-1.24-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8818.7421.01
    Depreciation2.142.572.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.487.865.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.023.122.83
    Other Income0.150.031.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.173.154.11
    Interest1.220.930.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.952.223.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.952.223.41
    Tax1.331.440.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.620.782.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---46.84--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.62-46.062.42
    Equity Share Capital27.4527.4227.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.66-8.470.45
    Diluted EPS0.64-8.200.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.66-8.470.45
    Diluted EPS0.64-8.200.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Allied Digital #Allied Digital Services #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!