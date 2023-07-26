English
    Alicon Castallo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 354.06 crore, up 3.12% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:Net Sales at Rs 354.06 crore in June 2023 up 3.12% from Rs. 343.34 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in June 2023 down 11.83% from Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.03 crore in June 2023 up 5.45% from Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022.
    Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.68 in June 2022.Alicon Castallo shares closed at 888.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.08% returns over the last 6 months and 26.13% over the last 12 months.
    Alicon Castalloy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations354.06319.25343.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations354.06319.25343.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.91142.67170.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.0815.765.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.56-3.944.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.3240.0639.52
    Depreciation18.3716.6914.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.9792.9786.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8615.0322.33
    Other Income0.801.420.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6616.4523.00
    Interest9.468.567.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.207.8915.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.207.8915.91
    Tax2.71-1.815.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.499.7010.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.499.7010.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.499.7010.77
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.896.026.68
    Diluted EPS5.866.026.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.896.026.68
    Diluted EPS5.866.026.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 26, 2023

