    Alembic Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,406.45 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,406.45 crore in March 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 1,415.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.60 crore in March 2023 up 330.39% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.11 crore in March 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 170.39 crore in March 2022.

    Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.

    Alembic Pharma shares closed at 554.40 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.94% over the last 12 months.

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,406.451,509.021,415.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,406.451,509.021,415.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials313.34328.01311.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.0189.6193.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.1337.39-19.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost297.57291.36277.16
    Depreciation74.1266.51123.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses464.18513.90592.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.10182.2437.02
    Other Income0.890.4410.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.99182.6847.30
    Interest14.3714.606.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.62168.0840.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.62168.0840.60
    Tax-36.4332.57-1.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.05135.5142.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.05135.5142.32
    Minority Interest----5.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.45-13.59-11.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates152.60121.9235.46
    Equity Share Capital39.3139.3139.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.766.201.80
    Diluted EPS7.766.201.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.766.201.80
    Diluted EPS7.766.201.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am