Alembic Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,406.45 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,406.45 crore in March 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 1,415.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.60 crore in March 2023 up 330.39% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.11 crore in March 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 170.39 crore in March 2022.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 554.40 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.94% over the last 12 months.