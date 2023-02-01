Alembic Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,509.02 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,509.02 crore in December 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,271.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.92 crore in December 2022 down 30.89% from Rs. 176.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 257.00 crore in December 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.98 in December 2021.

