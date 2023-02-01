English
    Alembic Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,509.02 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,509.02 crore in December 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,271.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.92 crore in December 2022 down 30.89% from Rs. 176.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 257.00 crore in December 2021.

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,509.021,475.011,271.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,509.021,475.011,271.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials328.01343.71279.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.61113.6072.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.39-14.28-9.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost291.36289.79272.78
    Depreciation66.5167.7055.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses513.90509.45400.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.24165.04199.71
    Other Income0.440.331.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.68165.37201.06
    Interest14.6012.414.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.08152.96196.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax168.08152.96196.73
    Tax32.5717.9632.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.51135.00164.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.51135.00164.25
    Minority Interest----8.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-13.59-1.654.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates121.92133.35176.42
    Equity Share Capital39.3139.3139.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.206.788.98
    Diluted EPS6.206.788.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.206.878.98
    Diluted EPS6.206.788.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited