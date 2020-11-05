Alembic Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore, down 29.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore in September 2020 down 29.13% from Rs. 23.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.79 crore in September 2020 down 11.1% from Rs. 108.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2020 down 85.35% from Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2019.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2019.

Alembic shares closed at 89.75 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.05% returns over the last 6 months and 82.23% over the last 12 months.