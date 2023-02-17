Alankit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, down 26.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

Alankit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 9.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.32% over the last 12 months.