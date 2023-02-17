English
    Alankit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, down 26.14% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

    Alankit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

    Alankit shares closed at 9.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.32% over the last 12 months.

    Alankit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0020.2525.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0020.2525.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.366.163.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.87-2.38-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.248.3811.48
    Depreciation1.471.391.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.664.094.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.402.614.74
    Other Income0.260.110.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.662.724.84
    Interest0.420.430.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.232.294.49
    Exceptional Items---24.59--
    P/L Before Tax1.23-22.304.49
    Tax-2.99-5.071.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.22-17.233.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.22-17.233.14
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-1.210.22
    Diluted EPS0.30-1.210.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-1.210.22
    Diluted EPS0.30-1.210.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm