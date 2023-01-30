English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajmera Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore in December 2022 down 10.55% from Rs. 68.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 3.95% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2021.

    Ajmera Realty and Infra India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.41150.3168.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.41150.3168.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.7093.6142.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.604.665.56
    Depreciation0.300.290.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8151.7520.09
    Other Income0.781.150.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5952.9020.64
    Interest4.227.497.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3745.4112.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3745.4112.86
    Tax3.3711.423.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.0033.999.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.0033.999.62
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.829.592.71
    Diluted EPS2.829.592.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.829.592.71
    Diluted EPS2.829.592.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited