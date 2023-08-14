English
    AI Champdany Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore, up 24.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore in June 2023 up 24.77% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2023 down 124.18% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 117.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)

    AI Champdany Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.6616.556.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.6616.556.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.203.934.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.477.050.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.1823.92-2.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.785.502.66
    Depreciation0.780.580.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.299.892.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.69-34.32-2.35
    Other Income3.5453.821.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.1519.50-1.02
    Interest0.171.861.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3217.64-2.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.3217.64-2.40
    Tax3.71-3.18-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.0320.82-2.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.0320.82-2.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.0320.82-2.25
    Equity Share Capital15.3815.3815.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.656.76-0.74
    Diluted EPS-1.656.76-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.656.76-0.74
    Diluted EPS-1.656.76-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

