AGI Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.81 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.81 crore in June 2023 up 23.57% from Rs. 55.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2023 up 21.09% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2023 up 23.67% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.02 in June 2022.

AGI Infra shares closed at 609.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.