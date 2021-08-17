Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.29 crore, up 171.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.29 crore in June 2021 up 171.54% from Rs. 134.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021 up 498.3% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2021 up 181.42% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2020.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2020.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 320.85 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.13% returns over the last 6 months and 192.35% over the last 12 months.