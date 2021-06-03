AFL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 768.59 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 768.59 crore in March 2021 up 8.18% from Rs. 710.46 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.25 crore in March 2021 up 49.47% from Rs. 204.33 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.33 crore in March 2021 up 205.01% from Rs. 31.91 crore in March 2020.
AFL shares closed at 148.20 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|768.59
|901.42
|710.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|768.59
|901.42
|710.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|3.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|409.47
|413.33
|438.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.29
|114.15
|-59.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.86
|60.13
|76.61
|Depreciation
|83.59
|66.77
|103.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|210.23
|239.88
|261.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.85
|7.16
|-113.08
|Other Income
|25.59
|9.71
|41.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.74
|16.87
|-71.31
|Interest
|52.13
|51.22
|72.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.39
|-34.35
|-143.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-60.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.39
|-34.35
|-204.04
|Tax
|27.34
|9.54
|4.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.73
|-43.89
|-208.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-33.72
|-21.73
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-99.45
|-65.62
|-208.12
|Minority Interest
|-3.80
|-2.38
|3.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-103.25
|-68.00
|-204.33
|Equity Share Capital
|42.43
|39.47
|23.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.92
|-3.01
|-34.84
|Diluted EPS
|-9.89
|-3.15
|-34.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.92
|-3.01
|-34.84
|Diluted EPS
|-9.89
|-3.15
|-34.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited