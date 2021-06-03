AFL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 768.59 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 768.59 crore in March 2021 up 8.18% from Rs. 710.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.25 crore in March 2021 up 49.47% from Rs. 204.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.33 crore in March 2021 up 205.01% from Rs. 31.91 crore in March 2020.

AFL shares closed at 148.20 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)