Ador Multi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2021 down 41.84% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021 down 74.04% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021 down 33.01% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020.

Ador Multi shares closed at 90.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 200.17% over the last 12 months.