Ador Multi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2021 down 41.84% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021 down 74.04% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021 down 33.01% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020.
Ador Multi shares closed at 90.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 200.17% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Multiproducts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.65
|2.94
|4.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.65
|2.94
|4.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.21
|1.52
|2.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|0.46
|0.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.43
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|0.64
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.06
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|1.57
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-0.88
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-0.76
|-1.13
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-0.81
|-1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|-0.81
|-1.30
|Tax
|0.39
|-0.12
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|-0.69
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|-0.69
|-1.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.00
|-0.69
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|3.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited