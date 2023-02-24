Adinath Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Adinath Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Adinath Exim shares closed at 15.65 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -39.22% over the last 12 months.