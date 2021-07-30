MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ADF Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.63 crore, up 58.23% Y-o-Y

July 30, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.63 crore in June 2021 up 58.23% from Rs. 37.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2021 up 95.66% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021 up 66.04% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2020.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2020.

Close

ADF Foods shares closed at 951.45 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.07% returns over the last 6 months and 180.42% over the last 12 months.

ADF Foods Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations58.6370.5937.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.6370.5937.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials36.6430.2122.18
Purchase of Traded Goods1.511.350.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.910.53-5.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.984.523.33
Depreciation1.451.501.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.3316.479.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6316.015.39
Other Income3.241.430.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8717.445.97
Interest0.140.250.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7317.195.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.7317.195.65
Tax2.564.231.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.1812.964.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.1812.964.18
Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.086.472.09
Diluted EPS3.886.202.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.086.472.09
Diluted EPS3.886.202.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #ADF Foods #ADF Foods Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.