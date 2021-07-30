ADF Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.63 crore, up 58.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.63 crore in June 2021 up 58.23% from Rs. 37.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2021 up 95.66% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021 up 66.04% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2020.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2020.

ADF Foods shares closed at 951.45 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.07% returns over the last 6 months and 180.42% over the last 12 months.