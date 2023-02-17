Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore, up 41.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore in December 2022 up 41.87% from Rs. 18,757.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 820.06 crore in December 2022 up 7151.25% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,967.77 crore in December 2022 up 101.36% from Rs. 977.25 crore in December 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,796.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.36% over the last 12 months.