    Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore, up 41.87% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore in December 2022 up 41.87% from Rs. 18,757.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 820.06 crore in December 2022 up 7151.25% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,967.77 crore in December 2022 up 101.36% from Rs. 977.25 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,796.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.36% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26,612.2338,175.2318,757.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26,612.2338,175.2318,757.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,113.51918.12708.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods16,421.4025,822.6815,839.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,088.563,124.25-1,459.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost422.94431.66320.49
    Depreciation592.22531.39353.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,936.656,009.172,577.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,036.951,337.96417.78
    Other Income338.60266.23205.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,375.551,604.19623.31
    Interest595.90933.98707.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax779.65670.21-84.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax779.65670.21-84.37
    Tax142.99231.3113.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities636.66438.90-98.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period636.66438.90-98.16
    Minority Interest80.1828.64-13.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates103.22-6.6099.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates820.06460.94-11.63
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.214.050.11
    Diluted EPS7.214.050.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.214.050.11
    Diluted EPS7.214.050.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am