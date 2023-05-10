ABans Enterpris Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.21 crore, down 44.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.21 crore in March 2023 down 44.56% from Rs. 619.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 91.13% from Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2023 down 80.2% from Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2022.

ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2022.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 156.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.