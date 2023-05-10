English
    ABans Enterpris Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.21 crore, down 44.56% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 343.21 crore in March 2023 down 44.56% from Rs. 619.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 91.13% from Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2023 down 80.2% from Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2022.

    ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2022.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 156.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations343.21445.15619.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations343.21445.15619.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.11245.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods361.85477.88351.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.71-41.5413.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.361.231.30
    Depreciation0.340.340.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.731.041.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.216.085.18
    Other Income1.170.2913.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.386.3718.36
    Interest1.850.992.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.535.3816.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.535.3816.13
    Tax0.101.361.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.444.0215.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.444.0215.01
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.15-0.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.313.8614.74
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.8810.76
    Diluted EPS1.032.8810.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.8810.76
    Diluted EPS1.032.8810.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
