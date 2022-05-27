English
    Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore in March 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 264.59 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,345.38 crore in March 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 1,283.17 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,044.33 crore in March 2022 down 1.85% from Rs. 1,025.35 crore in March 2021.

    Aban Offshore shares closed at 47.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 31.08% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.33136.58264.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.33136.58264.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.1114.3554.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.3236.3051.08
    Depreciation33.9436.3047.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,107.7187.761,380.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,086.74-38.13-1,268.53
    Other Income8.472.12195.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,078.27-36.01-1,072.54
    Interest268.54278.51265.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,346.81-314.52-1,338.23
    Exceptional Items----33.26
    P/L Before Tax-1,346.81-314.52-1,304.96
    Tax-1.4912.42-21.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,345.32-326.94-1,283.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,345.32-326.94-1,283.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06-0.28-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,345.38-327.21-1,283.17
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-230.53-56.07-219.87
    Diluted EPS-230.53-56.07-219.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-230.53-56.07-219.87
    Diluted EPS-230.53-56.07-219.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: May 27, 2022 12:12 pm
