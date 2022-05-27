Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore in March 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 264.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,345.38 crore in March 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 1,283.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,044.33 crore in March 2022 down 1.85% from Rs. 1,025.35 crore in March 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 47.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 31.08% over the last 12 months.