Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 214.36 crore, down 29.71% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 214.36 crore in December 2020 down 29.71% from Rs. 304.96 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 281.52 crore in December 2020 up 32.36% from Rs. 416.18 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.93 crore in December 2020 up 21.99% from Rs. 40.11 crore in December 2019.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 28.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|214.36
|293.66
|304.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|214.36
|293.66
|304.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.62
|39.00
|29.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.22
|62.13
|56.56
|Depreciation
|48.39
|49.32
|170.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.22
|87.38
|181.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|55.84
|-133.61
|Other Income
|1.64
|20.66
|2.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|76.50
|-130.76
|Interest
|275.61
|280.15
|307.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-275.08
|-203.65
|-437.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-275.08
|-203.65
|-437.87
|Tax
|6.10
|-9.42
|-21.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-281.17
|-194.23
|-416.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-281.17
|-194.23
|-416.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.34
|0.38
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-281.52
|-193.85
|-416.18
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.24
|-33.22
|-71.31
|Diluted EPS
|-48.24
|-33.22
|-71.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.24
|-33.22
|-71.31
|Diluted EPS
|-48.24
|-33.22
|-71.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited