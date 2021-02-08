MARKET NEWS

Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 214.36 crore, down 29.71% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.36 crore in December 2020 down 29.71% from Rs. 304.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 281.52 crore in December 2020 up 32.36% from Rs. 416.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.93 crore in December 2020 up 21.99% from Rs. 40.11 crore in December 2019.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 28.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations214.36293.66304.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations214.36293.66304.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.6239.0029.78
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.2262.1356.56
Depreciation48.3949.32170.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.2287.38181.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.1055.84-133.61
Other Income1.6420.662.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.5476.50-130.76
Interest275.61280.15307.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-275.08-203.65-437.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-275.08-203.65-437.87
Tax6.10-9.42-21.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-281.17-194.23-416.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-281.17-194.23-416.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.340.38-0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-281.52-193.85-416.18
Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-48.24-33.22-71.31
Diluted EPS-48.24-33.22-71.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-48.24-33.22-71.31
Diluted EPS-48.24-33.22-71.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:11 pm

