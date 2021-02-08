Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 214.36 crore, down 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.36 crore in December 2020 down 29.71% from Rs. 304.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 281.52 crore in December 2020 up 32.36% from Rs. 416.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.93 crore in December 2020 up 21.99% from Rs. 40.11 crore in December 2019.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 28.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.