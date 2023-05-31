Aayush Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 81.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 81.99% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 71% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 55.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

Aayush Food shares closed at 30.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.73% over the last 12 months.