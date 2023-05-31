English
    Aayush Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 81.99% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 81.99% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 71% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 55.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    Aayush Food shares closed at 30.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.73% over the last 12 months.

    Aayush Food and Herbs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.09--6.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.09--6.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.23----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--6.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.10
    Depreciation0.010.010.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.050.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.13-0.72
    Other Income0.340.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.13-0.69
    Interest0.000.000.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.13-1.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.13-1.02
    Tax0.00--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.13-1.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.13-1.04
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-0.41-3.21
    Diluted EPS-0.93-0.41-3.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-0.41-3.21
    Diluted EPS-0.93-0.41-3.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm