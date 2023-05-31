Aayush Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 81.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 81.99% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 71% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 55.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
Aayush Food shares closed at 30.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.73% over the last 12 months.
|Aayush Food and Herbs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|--
|6.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|--
|6.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.23
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|6.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.05
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.13
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.13
|-0.69
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.13
|-1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.13
|-1.02
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.13
|-1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.13
|-1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.41
|-3.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.41
|-3.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.41
|-3.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.41
|-3.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited