7NR Retail Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 91.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2021 down 91.84% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

7NR Retail shares closed at 8.85 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.44% over the last 12 months.