7NR Retail Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 91.84% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7NR Retail Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2021 down 91.84% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.
7NR Retail shares closed at 8.85 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.44% over the last 12 months.
|7NR Retail Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.76
|2.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.76
|2.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.02
|0.49
|1.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|0.17
|0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.08
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.17
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.18
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.01
|-0.34
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.01
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.01
|-0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.01
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.01
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.01
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.01
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.01
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.01
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited