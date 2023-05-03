5paisa Capita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore in March 2023 up 2.64% from Rs. 88.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2023 up 227.41% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2023 up 99.09% from Rs. 13.22 crore in March 2022.
5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2022.
|5paisa Capita shares closed at 307.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -15.88% over the last 12 months.
|5paisa Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.59
|83.76
|88.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.59
|83.76
|88.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.37
|14.94
|12.83
|Depreciation
|2.48
|2.17
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.77
|46.02
|62.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.98
|20.64
|11.66
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.84
|20.69
|11.70
|Interest
|4.63
|5.99
|5.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.21
|14.70
|6.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.21
|14.70
|6.01
|Tax
|4.79
|3.68
|1.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.41
|11.02
|4.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.41
|11.02
|4.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.41
|11.02
|4.40
|Equity Share Capital
|30.64
|30.63
|29.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.77
|3.60
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|4.74
|3.58
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.77
|3.60
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|4.74
|3.58
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited