5paisa Capita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore in March 2023 up 2.64% from Rs. 88.26 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2023 up 227.41% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2023 up 99.09% from Rs. 13.22 crore in March 2022.
    5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2022.5paisa Capita shares closed at 307.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -15.88% over the last 12 months.
    5paisa Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.5983.7688.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.5983.7688.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3714.9412.83
    Depreciation2.482.171.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.7746.0262.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9820.6411.66
    Other Income0.860.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8420.6911.70
    Interest4.635.995.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2114.706.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2114.706.01
    Tax4.793.681.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4111.024.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4111.024.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.4111.024.40
    Equity Share Capital30.6430.6329.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.773.601.51
    Diluted EPS4.743.581.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.773.601.51
    Diluted EPS4.743.581.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am