App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Wipro Q2 review

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook of Wipro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IT services major Wipro reported a 7 percent sequential growth in second quarter profit of FY19-20 at over Rs 2,500 crores while guidance for Q3 was ahead of analyst estimates.

Profit in the quarter ended June 2019 stood at Rs 2,387.6 crore.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook of Wipro.

Close
Watch the video for more.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #earnings #video #Wipro

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.