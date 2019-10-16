3-Point Analysis | Wipro Q2 review

IT services major Wipro reported a 7 percent sequential growth in second quarter profit of FY19-20 at over Rs 2,500 crores while guidance for Q3 was ahead of analyst estimates.

Profit in the quarter ended June 2019 stood at Rs 2,387.6 crore.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook of Wipro.