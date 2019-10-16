3-Point Analysis | Wipro Q2 review

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook of Wipro.
IT services major Wipro reported a 7 percent sequential growth in second quarter profit of FY19-20 at over Rs 2,500 crores while guidance for Q3 was ahead of analyst estimates.
Profit in the quarter ended June 2019 stood at Rs 2,387.6 crore.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook of Wipro.
Watch the video for more.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 06:15 pm