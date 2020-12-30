business 3-Point Analysis | What factors will drive the markets in 2021? As stock markets continue to scale record highs towards the close of 2020, it is key to know how to prepare for markets in the new year. The equity rally so far has been supported by strong FII inflows, fiscal and monetary stimulus by central banks and governments, a good corporate earnings season, and encouraging trends from the festive season. In this edition of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses how the year 2021 is likely to pan out