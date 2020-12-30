MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM

business

3-Point Analysis | What factors will drive the markets in 2021?

As stock markets continue to scale record highs towards the close of 2020, it is key to know how to prepare for markets in the new year. The equity rally so far has been supported by strong FII inflows, fiscal and monetary stimulus by central banks and governments, a good corporate earnings season, and encouraging trends from the festive season. In this edition of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses how the year 2021 is likely to pan out

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

3 Point Analysis

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.