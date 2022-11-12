English
    20 Microns Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.21 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.21 crore in September 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 137.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2022 up 94.3% from Rs. 5.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in September 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2021.

    20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

    20 Microns shares closed at 92.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 39.33% over the last 12 months.

    20 Microns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.21154.15137.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.21154.15137.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.4177.5669.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.005.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3811.6010.90
    Depreciation2.893.032.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.7645.1135.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5416.8512.90
    Other Income1.801.601.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3318.4514.31
    Interest4.003.747.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3314.717.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3314.717.29
    Tax3.473.822.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8610.895.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8610.895.07
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.793.091.44
    Diluted EPS2.793.091.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.793.091.44
    Diluted EPS2.793.091.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

