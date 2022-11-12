20 Microns Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.21 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.21 crore in September 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 137.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2022 up 94.3% from Rs. 5.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in September 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 92.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 39.33% over the last 12 months.