Deloitte tells UK staff to work from home indefinitely: Report
In a recent internal survey at Deloitte, 96 percent of employees wanted the freedom to choose their working patterns.
June 20, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
Deloitte has given its 20,000 UK staff the option of working from home (or wherever they want) forever, even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Deloitte has given its 20,000 UK staff the option of working from home (or wherever they want) forever, even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Richard Houston, Senior Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte UK, said the accounting firm will not make it compulsory for employees to work for a set number of days from office or specific locations, The Telegraph reported.
"That means that our people can choose how often they come to the office, if they choose to do so at all, while focusing on how we can best serve our clients," he was quoted as saying by the publication.
The new rules mean that the employees can work anywhere as long as they are in the UK. However, Deloitte is also considering whether staff can work abroad for a period in the future, the report said.
Houston said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that employees can be trusted to make the right choices of when, how and where they work, "in balance with their professional and personal responsibilities".
In a recent internal survey at Deloitte, 96 percent of employees wanted the freedom to choose their working patterns. Four out of five employees said they wanted to work out of the office up to two days a week.
The other Big Four accounting firms - KPMG, PwC and EY - have said employees must go to the office two-three days a week, the Telegraph report added.